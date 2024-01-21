"TOUGH BOY": Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic captains the Sheffield United side for this afternoon's clash with West Ham at Bramall Lane, amid ongoing speculation about his future. The Bosnian defender has been linked this week with a move away from United, with Italian champions Napoli said to be keen, but boss Chris Wilder has backed his skipper to deal with the speculation after the Blades returned from their two-week winter break.

Ahmedhodzic has not played since Boxing Day, missing out at Manchester City in United's last Premier League game through suspension before not featuring in the FA Cup at Gillingham earlier this month. He is one of five changes from that 4-0 victory at Priestfield, with Jayden Bogle, Auston Trusty, Vini Souza and Ben Brereton Diaz coming into the side.

Jordan Amissah is on the bench ahead of Adam Davies, alongside Cameron Archer, Oli McBurnie and Rhys Norrington-Davies, who made his first start after 14 months out injured at Gillingham. Will Osula keeps his place after scoring his first goals of the season against the League Two side while youngsters Femi Seriki and Jili Buyabu are on the bench.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, Osula, Brereton Diaz. Subs: Amissah, Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Norwood, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Seriki, Buyabu.

Jarred Bowen is back in the West Ham side, after missing the Hammers' defeat at Bristol City in midweek through injury. Bowen has 11 Premier League goals to his name so far this season while a number of young players feature on the visitors' bench with key man Lucas Paquetá amongst those missing out.