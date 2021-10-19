Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off for two bookable offences, and Millwall’s George Saville somehow escaped the same fate when, having already been booked, he fouled the breaking John Fleck under the referee’s nose.

Referee Matthew Donohue and his team of officials were booed loudly off the pitch at full time after Jake Cooper’s winner for Millwall – here’s how these Blades fans reacted on Twitter.

@FletchRadio: Can’t remember the last time I was this angry walking up Granville road. Which feels around 100x steeper tonight! #sufc

@Mac1965: McGoldrick scores those two easy chances, and we wouldn't be talking so much about the Referee (as **** as he was). Its the #sufc way.

@Lewis__Baines: First half shaky, second half and with 10 men I thought we were phenomenal considering, huge effort. You cannot do any more when having to cope with a creature like that officiating.

@JoeRowley98: #Millwall who was that player you had in the middle of the park? Absolutely phenomenal game for you!! Comfortably your best player

@mopedtuninghelp: Probably harsh on Slav, but how long will he be given? Yes he’s got a big job to do, but he needs results. 6 defeats already, one of the top budgets. Hope he can turn it round!

Dejected lliman Ndiaye, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens of Sheffield United react after defeat to Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@weststeve563: I can’t get my head round these officials I won’t blame him for tonight’s loss because we was garbage but again 3or 4th match in a row where the Referee has been poor and I mean really poor

@tyronej1984: Feels harsh that. Battled well with ten men, but our fragile mentality rears its ugly head again.

1JonDavies1988: Hell of a strike to win, but you can’t give teams a 40 minute start and expect to win.

@craigsablade30: I’m happy for us to lose a game trying to win it so no complaints about our second half showing but for me something just doesn’t feel right the way we play . We ain’t in control and the fragility is all there to see

@The_Bladesman: Never deserved to lose that game. Poor first half but limited them to 1 freak goal. Second half only one team, with 11 men and 10 men, looked like scoring - until they did.

@lambretta_blade: Going to take some getting used to these tactics maybe we been spoiled with Wilder but it’s hard to no get frustrated.

@Drury94: Hired Slav to rebuild and create new team, then allowed him to bring in 3 loans, one of which is a goalie. Thats the problem, squad clearly needed an overhaul

@BenSorsby: That has got to go down as one of, if not THE worst pieces of refereeing I have ever witnessed