The 20-year-old goalkeeper joined National League North side Boston United until January last week and put in a ‘superb’ display on his debut against Chorley, according to Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott.

Dewhurst has represented England at under 17, 18, 19 and 20 levels and made three appearances on loan at National League outfit Solihull Moors earlier this season, having also spent time on loan at Guiseley in 2019.

He also made two appearances on loan at Carlisle United of League Two last year.

“Hopefully I can keep gaining experience and then get a (Football) League move, that's the club's plan” Dewhurst told LincolnshireWorld.

“I want to play for Sheffield United and England. I want to push forward and try to make a big career for myself.”

Dewhurst made several key saves against Chorley and put in a man-of-the-match display to earn his first clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Darlington on Tuesday.

The last of his 10 England youth caps to date came against Wales in October 2020 and was handed to him by current England under 21 boss Lee Carsley.

He added: “It’s tough now, because there’s more keepers involved with the under 21 set-up, but I was there for a while and didn’t get selected for the last few camps.