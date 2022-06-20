The 23-year-old, who can play in midfield or at left-back, has been a Blade since the start of the 2018/19 season and was voted Players’ Player of the Year last term.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

Sheffield United Women’s longest-serving player Alethea Paul has signed a new contract with the club. Photo: Sheffield United.

"It was a bit of a no-brainer for me at this point, I really enjoyed my last season and I think we have a real chance to kick on this season and I’m really excited to see where it goes.”

Manchester-based Paul spent eight years in the Manchester United academy before crossing the divide aged 16 to sign for City, where she made her professional debut and played alongside the likes Lucy Bronze, Nikita Paris and Toni Duggan.

She joined the Blades ahead of their first campaign in the Women’s Championship and has since made 59 appearances for the club.

Paul’s 2020/21 campaign was cut short by an ACL injury, which ruled her out from December 2020 to October last year.

Sheffield United Women head coach Neil Redfearn said: “She had an outstanding season and showed a lot of determination from a really bad injury. Once she got her feet under the table, she was probably one of our best performers.

“She’s got unbelievable ability and can play full-back and further forward, that’s an option for us.