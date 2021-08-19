Knill, 56, who was Chris Wilder’s right-hand man at Bramall Lane from 2016 to 2021, having previously worked with him at Northampton and Bury, will work with Robert Page in his new role.

Defender Page made more than 100 appearances in red and white between 2001 and 2004.

He said: “I have known Alan for a long time. He brings a wealth of experience to the coaching team, and I am delighted that he is on board as we look to qualify for our first World Cup since 1958.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder's former assistant Alan Knill is back in work with the Wales national team.

Knill won one cap for Wales in 1988 and will link up with the squad for next month’s friendly against Finland in Helsinki before qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining Rob, the staff and the rest of the squad. I played for Cymru and I recently lost my dad who was a passionately proud Welshman, he would have been thrilled.

“I was delighted when I took the call from Rob, I have worked with several of the players and I’m excited to meet the whole squad.