Alan Biggs: With January closing in David Brooks gives Sheffield United plenty to ponder

David Brooks and the dreaded irresistible offer. As much as anyone associated with Sheffield United prays that moment doesn’t arrive, least of all at this time of mouth-watering opportunity, an unwanted reality may have to be faced in January.

The “don’t sell” camp has a heart and soul member here. Not only because of what arguably the brightest of so many stellar Blades products can do for the club that developed him, but because of the symbolic importance; drawing a line under the sales of the past and signalling Premier League ambitions.

Sadly, the “every player has his price” mantra in football makes no exceptions.

Will United be made an offer they can’t refuse? How much is that exactly? And what about a loan-back arrangement?

TV pundit John Beresford, well acquainted with the club he supports, ventured a figure on my Sheffield Live Show. “I think £10m,” he said. Unless bids go even higher, which cannot be discounted.

Perhaps the bigger question, dictating the response of the man who matters most, is what United would do with the money. Allocate it ALL to a budget Chris Wilder has publicly stated to be one of the lowest in Championship and the Blades boss might conceivably and reluctantly nod in agreement to £10m plus. You can bet it’s already in his permutations calculator.

But would this be a let-off to the board at a time when it’s reasonable to argue they should be aiming to put a similar figure into Wilder’s transfer pot? Regardless of Brooks bids.

When Wilder rapped the following comment into my talkSPORT microphone last weekend, I had no doubt who should be listening hardest: “We’ve got no right, absolutely no right to be in this position. We’re defying the odds.”

This is an inspirational, ambitious and much-coveted manager who, his many friends often warn, will only take loyalty to his club so far.

It would be foolish to imagine he could not be lured away if his ambitions are not matched.

As for Brooks, how about a halfway-house if necessary? A loan-back as in the case of Kyle Walker who returned to Bramall Lane following his big move to Spurs in 2009?

Beresford reckons that might be the clever, clinching gambit for Premier League suitors. He reasoned: “If I was that kind of club I’d go: ‘We’ll pay £10m and you can keep him until the end of the season – and maybe another year.’”

A lot of sense in that methinks – while still hoping the situation doesn’t arise.