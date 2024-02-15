Wind of change in the air at Sheffield United and there will be casualties

John Fleck (C) celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 18, 2020

John Fleck’s departure slipped quietly by, albeit with richly deserved tributes to a titan of a great Sheffield United team. But it was hugely symbolic as a pointer that this Bramall Lane era has almost run its course.

Now the man who forged the framework of two promotions and a ninth place in the Premier League is charged with a major rebuilding job, if not total demolition. While that sounds brutal, one thing is sure - Chris Wilder won’t allow sentiment to make him flinch from the task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact 13 senior contracts expire this summer is viewed by some as a problem. Wilder undoubtedly sees it as an opportunity; a chance to start afresh in the construction of a new team rather than lament the dismantling of an old one. Which is not to say he won’t keep any of the old guard. Only that his resolve to manoeuvre a new mix is bound to produce casualties.

It might be different if the Blades boss did not have full control of transfers. He would be powerless to enact his overall vision, having to bow to relatively amateurish whims and fancies from above. This is where some clubs cause confusion and their own problems, leaving managers or head coaches to wonder who they will be working with until the last minute.

While finance will continue to be a pressing issue at the Lane without some restructuring at the top, for me the wide remit given to the manager is a redeeming feature. Wilder excelled in the role last time, albeit subsequently finding little joy with his more expensive signings. But you can’t see the Blades buying at that level for the foreseeable future.

It’s about puzzling over a giant jigsaw with just one constant - the intention to build around younger talents like Andre Brooks and Will Osula. Which will require some experience for balance. But Wilder has a ruthless edge and there will be casualties; again witness his decision to move Fleck, a real hero player, on to Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also four loan players to either retain or try to replace. Keeping a couple of them, James McAtee and Ben Brereton Diaz, would be a tall order to say the least. But I believe United have been preparing for the probability of relegation since Wilder’s re-arrival. That’s sensible rather than defeatist.