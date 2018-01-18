Alan Biggs: This is player Sheffield United can least afford to part with in this transfer window

Winners 4-2 at Hillsborough, held 0-0 at Bramall Lane. The difference for Sheffield United?

Try two words – David Brooks.

Blades star David Brooks has been out of action through illness and missed the derby

Well, obviously there was also a new Wednesday manager with a new tactic and a responsive team showing greater application. And, unlike in the first match, there was the lack of an early goal during the Blades’ best spell.

But who forced that early strike at Hillsborough with a mesmerising run that produced the free-kick converted by John Fleck? Who injected the unpredictable to unlock the contest at an early stage?

And who is the player United can least afford to part with during the last fortnight of the transfer window if they are to make a continuing go of their top six challenge? As above, this column suggests the same two words. Meantime, there might be a more immediate solution in another two words – Ricky Holmes, 55 career goals as an attacking midfielder, signed to pep a department that, for all its creativity, all too rarely troubles the scorers.

The record currently is just one win in 10 matches. Of those, Brooks featured in only the first – an unlucky 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City – before losing his place and being taken ill.

Sometimes players gain in value by their absence. Not literally because Brooks’ monetary worth won’t have been enhanced by glandular fever. But maybe Chris Wilder’s club can “cash in” on that from another perspective.

Speculation over the prodigiously talented 20 year old has been cooled by his fevered state; perhaps timely for the Blades amid talk of genuine Premier League interest and bids rising to £15m.

But the lad’s suitors already know what he can do. A bout of illness, albeit a debilitating one, isn’t going to make them go away, only throw a convenient cloak over a subject that isn’t likely to go away just because it is out of the headlines.

It’s as much about United’s intentions, though. Wilder has made it clear he’s not selling and that any business on Brooks would be a board decision. Politically that’s a very pointed declaration. Offers can reach a level that is hard to refuse.

However, I think this issue goes beyond hard cash. It is really more about the level of United’s determination to give themselves the best possible chance of promotion this season.

Wilder’s modest budget, however resourcefully it’s been used with four signings, might give another impression. But keeping Brooks would be a big statement and not only because of the kind of money theoretically rejected.

More relevant is the shot at a £100m-£200m Premier League bounty that could be surrendered if United caved in on Brooks. Doubtless Wilder would be allowed to invest some of an incoming fee, though his stand on the subject suggests far from all. But could he actually replace such a talent?

Is there another player either at United’s disposal or attainable in the market who could replicate his ability to turn a tight match? Could he have made the difference last Friday?

I’m tempted to suggest he would. On that basis, keeping him is a no brainer.