Had a mournful chat the other day with a long-standing Sheffield United supporter I really respect. His view was that right now the Blades didn’t have ANY genuine Premier League players. Well, maybe I’d disagree on just a few, the problem being that the likes of James McAtee and Ben Brereton Diaz aren’t their players.

But here’s the thing - I reckon United do have a good number who CAN be Premier League players in the future. The potential is there, supported by the number of young talents being sensibly tied to long-term contracts, for the club to return to the top flight in much better health in a year or two.

Here’s a few Blades with realistic hopes of cutting it;-

Will Osula. A striker who’s “got everything” according to former player-turned-pundit Carl Asaba. A bundle of aggression, pace and no little skill with boundless promise once the raw edges are knocked off.

Daniel Jebbison. Another youthful forward who’s done enough already to show he’s capable - with fingers crossed that fitness and contract issues can be resolved.

Vini Souza. A smart acquisition last summer. A strong, driving midfielder of big personality and spirit.

Andre Brooks. This kid looks a real class act, attacking from midfield. Composure on the ball, nimble and clever.

Ollie Arblaster, Louie Marsh, Sam Curtis and Billy Blacker. All emerging names that United are confident of becoming first team material down the line.

Then there are those old reliables we have witnessed showing Premier League calibre - John Egan, George Baldock, Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Ollie Norwood, Jayden Bogle.

Obviously, unfortunate injury considerations will influence the way ahead in some of those cases, including Oli McBurnie. And manager Chris Wilder will look for proof that his current choice of skipper, Anel Ahmedhodzic, can achieve more consistency as a multi-talented player carrying big expectations. Throw in Rhys Norrington-Davies, another I think capable of hitting the mark when fit.

And I reckon we’d have seen more from the clearly talented Gus Hamer in a less harassed side, along with Cameron Archer, who is destined anyway to return to Aston Villa. Rhian Brewster? Let’s hold our breath on that one. Promising signs still needing proof.