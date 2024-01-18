Sheffield United's players have a freedom other Premier League clubs would love

Alan Biggs says there are clubs who are feeling the heat much more than Sheffield United at present

Sheffield United's new signing Ben Brereton Diaz made a big impression at Blackburn Rovers. Paul Terry / Sportimage

So what if we think they’ll end up going down. And who doesn’t, by the way? The point is Sheffield United, their players and fans, are clearly back to enjoying this Premier League adventure. And in that sort of mood, the unexpected is far more possible, especially with further points deductions in the air (Everton and Nottingham Forest).

Not being able to spend big can have its advantages. Conversely, it’s hard to dispute the argument that failing to pay other clubs & businesses (as per United last season) ought to risk the same penalty. Anyway, there’s nothing to lose if everyone reckons you’re going to lose it anyway. So I can well imagine Chris Wilder’s men will emerge from the three week league break displaying a freedom from the kind of pressure than can engulf teams in their position. They will know, too, that one win can rekindle belief.

Certainly, there’s none of the desperation that can afflict established top flight sides, the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace above them. Add to that, Sunday’s visitors West Ham, whose sixth place makes it improbable to recall that they were locked in a relegation battle themselves last season.

The Hammers’ turnaround, including a European trophy, shows what can be achieved when hope seems lost. It also demonstrates why David Moyes is among the managers Wilder most admires in football. Hopefully there will be reasons this weekend to show why the feeling is mutual.

That said, Blades fans have a strange relationship with the Premier League. Happy to be there, unhappy that their club is realistically ill-equipped to compete, but not unhappy to consider Championship football a worst-case scenario. Throw that together and Bramall Lane has a pretty settled matchday mood, one of just having a go. Fulfil that insistence, which reflects the manager’s non-negotiable demand as well, and there are some good times still to be had.