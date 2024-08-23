Sheffield United transfer plan has right man writing up it

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR at Bramall Lane. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Alan Biggs on the importance of Chris Wilder in Sheffield United’s recruitment

One big thing Sheffield United, for all the club’s current structural faults, keep getting right. The manager drives the transfers. And, for my money, that’s something not worth disrupting, even for the sake of impending new ownership and more cash.

It’s a state of play that doesn’t apply everywhere, not by a long chalk. Here you can see the fingerprints of Chris Wilder and his recruitment team all over the smart, necessarily low budget, business the Blades have done this summer. And that is essentially why the club is decently placed for a competitive season despite a summer of drift.

It’s also why there’s no internal panic about an irresistible offer for the likes of Oliver Arblaster - the Jamie Hoyland-led recruitment team are lining up what-if scenarios in order to react quickly if necessary. No manager could be more adept at such a turnaround; he’s done it before, of course.

Compare and contrast with Hull City, for instance, where owner Acun Ilicali makes no secret of powering transfers and took up the first two pages of the opening day match programme to outline his ambitions in that direction.

We don’t know precisely how United’s would-be owners would have handled it had their attempts been successful to this point. But the recent history of foreign takeovers, allied to trends within the game, suggests they might have been far more hands on. Certainly the uncalled for, ridiculously premature at best, American intervention that reversed a contract offer to Ben Osborn when Wilder wanted to keep him appeared to leave nothing to the imagination. The head coach model is in vogue. “We’ll recruit the players, you mould them into a team.” So a word to the wise for the potential United States investors on how to maximise what they inherit. The above has never been Wilder’s style and he’s been pretty successful at the throwback methodology, though he has powerfully pointed out that the best managers in the game, from Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger through to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, continue to have overriding control. Prince Abdullah knew what he was getting when he invited Wilder back to the club and, in the case of transfers, it’s a strength rather than a weakness that the owner stays in the background. Of course, the manager has little or no say on finances and it’s noticeable how the Blades boss, wisely, is steering clear of that debate this time. Nothing to gain, everything to lose.

Equally Wilder hasn’t got every deal right, albeit well in credit, and we still await £20m worth of redemption from a clearly determined Rhian Brewster. There is an undeniable need for clear direction and finance at the top of the club.

However, I wouldn’t unconditionally swap it for a more limited model that has the best man for the job doing it in the best possible way. Until or unless the Blades can marry the two, it can be a case of better the devil you know.

Let’s not forget the quantity and quality of players who’ve left - or that around £7m in fees paid is a fraction of the roughly £20m raked in this summer (excluding the Cameron Archer return to Villa).

So hopefully the best of all worlds is now beckoning. Moves in the right direction both on and off the field can transform the club and lift higher expectations to a far more realistic level.

Football is never just about the money. Naturally it helps but it’s also worth remembering that the Blades most successful managers of the modern era have never been awash with it.