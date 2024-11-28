Sheffield United takeover or not, one major thing needs sorted very soon

Alan Biggs on Chris Wilder’s contract and why very little should be able to stop a new deal being agreed

New owners or existing owner, there’s a big item about to climb the Bramall Lane agenda - as certainly it should. Except it’s shrouded by other matters while the club remains in a state of limbo.

Chris Wilder’s contract at Sheffield United expires next summer. That’s crept up, hasn’t it? Normally that state of play would have alarm bells clanging for supporters of a team faring so exceptionally well (written ahead of Oxford in midweek and this Friday’s table-topper against Sunderland).

Fair to say Bramall Lane has witnessed a managerial masterclass in Wilder turning around a relegated and demoralised squad in double quick time, definitely faster than the football world expected. But I doubt anyone, including the man himself, sees his future anywhere but where he is now.

Checking the odds this week for the next Leicester City boss, it was no real surprise to see Wilder didn’t rank in the first 28 listed by Skybet - unlike rival promotion-chasing managers Daniel Farke (Leeds) and Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough), and even Rob Edwards, struggling now at Luton.

Being party to two predictable relegations doesn’t help, of course, although it seems the preceding thoroughly unpredictable ninth-place in the Premier League has been wiped from history. And of course Wilder’s lifelong affiliation to the Blades is a double-edged sword. For him, that is.

Widespread knowledge of this puts him, theoretically at least, in a poor negotiating position. But it’s also a timely and strong position should the takeover saga finally deliver fresh ownership.

Managers are especially vulnerable under new regimes. In this case, the US led consortium could hardly do anything but back a proven and successful leader. Or risk an uprising from the start.

While no boss is ever impregnable, Wilder is close to that right now and best placed to further his plans. Certainly, his future and that of a settled coaching team including Alan Knill and Jack Lester would have to be right at the top of a new board’s to-do list.

Wilder won’t be knocking on doors with demands but he shouldn’t have to. From the viewpoint of mutual interest, it should be the easiest bit of business imaginable. And that also goes for Prince Abdullah if, as in the past, he emerges from this customary web of intrigue by staying in control.

Again, you can foresee no real problem - other than the financing of ambitions. Yes, Abdullah has a duty to sell for the best price on the table if he can’t afford to advance the club’s progression. And yes, the ownership affair is a farce for which he is chiefly responsible. But he was bang on to bring a grateful Wilder back and bury the hatchet on their acrimonious parting. Both men are keen to maintain a harmonious relationship this time.

Extending that in the most meaningful way would be a start towards winning over the owner’s critics just as it would be a powerful launch for a new regime. But the Blades need more right now than window dressing and gestures. The whole direction of the club is at stake.