Alan Biggs: Sheffield United showing why they can take this promotion challenge to the wire

Chris Wilder isn’t in the points-for-praise business. More in praise-for-points, as in the resolute manner of a second successive tight home win on Tuesday that put Sheffield United bang on course to make their play-off push last the distance.

But there will be times during the run-in when something approaching the best of United’s up-tempo free-flowing style will be required to tilt close games.

That it wasn’t quite evident against Queens Park Rangers demanded a dig-in mentality that, impressively and yet unsurprisingly, was there when needed to see out a hard earned 2-1 win.

Now for the bit in between and you wonder again whether David Brooks is the catalyst to provide it at just the right time.

Hearing Wilder’s minor, yet significant criticism, of United’s struggle to allay the second half pressure by counter-attacking QPR in midweek made me think automatically of the gifted young player on the way back from a prolonged absence through illness.

An unrelated problem prevented his introduction from the bench in that game. With his pace and trickery, he’d have been just the man to put the opposition onto the back foot running from deep. United saw out the match regardless but you suspect impacts either early or late from this X factor individual could be crucial.

Equally so a return to scoring form for Leon Clarke. Midweek suggested he’s coming back into the groove – just as United head into tomorrow’s trip to Hull, who were demolished by Clarke’s four goals at Bramall Lane back in November. The 4th of November, appropriately enough. The last of his 15 goals this season came six matches ago.

No matter. A temporary blip judging from Clarke’s outstanding leadership of the line on Tuesday.

Behind the strikers – and you feel talismanic skipper Billy Sharp has justified an extended run – John Fleck’s return from suspension will be important, just as John Lundstram is showing his value in a midfield lacking the output of the kind of goal he scored against QPR.

However, it’s the unit as a whole that stands out, without an obvious weak link when the going gets tough.

Consider the mounting impact of Richard Stearman, a key pre-season signing who is really imposing himself at both ends of the field following a long injury lay-off. After a sticky mid-season spell in which some good performances went unrewarded, United are finding ways to win again.

Don’t be surprised in the least if they take the push for a return to the Premier League to the wire