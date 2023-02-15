Sheffield football is on course for a double promotion for the first time in nearly three decades… here’s some Blades memories.

1983-84 was about climbing from the third tier to the second rather than the big step up to what is now the Premier League.

In all respects there is likely to be no comparison. The current Blades team is far to the fore.

That promotion of 29 years ago was by the narrowest of narrow squeaks. More to come on that.

Ian Porterfield, Sheffield United Manager - 16th May 1984

As of now (writing ahead of the Middlesbrough visit in midweek), Sheffield United are averaging two points per game and should well outstrip the 83 points accrued by the Ian Porterfield team.

They completed their programme with their destiny still hanging in the balance after a curtain-down 2-0 home win over Newport County.

It all rested on a midweek game at Turf Moor where rivals Hull City visited Burnley needing to win by three clear goals to pip Porterfield’s men to the third promotion spot.

Hull went into a 2-0 lead, at which point the two protagonists were exactly level on goal difference as well as points.

The Tigers needed that third goal because United had scored more goals across the season (86 to 71).

And that was the deciding factor as Blades fans went claret and blue in the face successfully willing Burnley to hold out.

On a personal note, I’ll never forget that night or what followed.

I was in the Radio Hallam studio presenting a special programme, having dispatched our Bramall Lane reporter Peter Jenkins to bring breathless live updates from the ground.

In the studio with me was one of Porterfield’s right hand men, physio Jim Dixon, who shared in the agony and finally the ecstasy after Hull went all out for the third goal.

Porterfield himself was restlessly roaming his home on Worrygoose Lane (appropriately enough) at Whiston in Rotherham, listening only when he dared.

We had him on live after the final whistle when this naturally excitable character somehow managed to sound remarkably placid.

I heard he then headed to his local round the corner - The Hind - to make very different noises. The radio calm was a deception - as I discovered for certain the next day.

Tony Pritchett, the Sheffield Star’s legendary Blades writer, had called me on the day of the Burnley game to say: “Party in Ian’s office tomorrow - if God is good.”

I duly turned up to walk into a bear hug from, shall we say, a tired and emotional manager. I have never seen anyone more delighted, it was pure party time.

My other abiding memory of that afternoon is how we all finally left Porterfield’s office after seeing him slump head down across a copy of the Sheffield Star with the pages strewn over his desk.