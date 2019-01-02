Alan Biggs’ Sheffield United Column: Ageing squad? Nonsense. Blades quartet are at the peak of their powers, with plenty more to come

To a 30 something footballer, what’s the biggest fear? What’s the biggest motivation? What’s the greatest source of pride?

Without knowing exactly what that’s like, put yourself in the shoes of these four regular players at Sheffield United: David McGoldrick (31); Billy Sharp (33 next month); Mark Duffy (33); Leon Clarke (34 next month).

At Bramall Lane across recent times, all four have been – or are – in the form of their lives.

Go back to the top. Those questions don’t really need answering for what’s helping to fuel it.

When people talk about United having an “ageing team” they are talking tomorrow, not today.

Not the here and now of this promotion bid. Not with Sharp smashing scoring records, McGoldrick enjoying currently the best goal ratio of his career, Clarke chipping in and Duffy supplying so much ammunition.

Mark Duffy of Sheffield Utd scores the second goal against Wigan: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Not with the Blades two points off the top two after three successive wins and nine goals over Christmas.

While there may be some truth in this being a one-off opportunity, as the game never stands still, folk under-estimate the endurance of this quartet and what is feeding it.

You can’t be anything less than a top pro to be performing at the peak of your powers turned 30 in this ultra-competitive Championship. That they are all forward players also speaks volumes for their fitness, besides levels of craft and graft.

Chris Wilder’s United won’t fall short this season for nearly half the team being “old.” They might go all the way for that very reason.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd celebrates another goal: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Take Duffy’s attitude to competition for his place, an integral role nevertheless not automatically guaranteed even ahead of the arrival of Kieran Dowell on loan from Everton.

He tells me he’s got “a bit angry” on the occasions he hasn’t been in the eleven, thinking “I should have started.” Saying it, too, “when I have a chat with the gaffer.”

Duffy insists: “It doesn’t sit great with me ... I always believe I can do a good job for the team.

“I’ve got another 18 months on contract here. There’s no way I’m going to be packing-in in another two, three or four years.”

So there. And Duffy, who’s taking coaching badges with a view to management eventually, says he would “hate a player to just accept” being dropped. You can bet Sharp, McGoldrick and Clarke feel exactly the same way. It shows on the field.

Duffy, let’s remember, has already withstood challenges from David Brooks and Ben Woodburn.

His job and the way he does it is special. Dowell will provide variety on occasions, a threat of more goals and options from the bench.

But he’s unlikely to beat Duffy when it comes to being a catalyst for a style the little magician describes as “unique.”

It’s about what he calls “finding the overload,” working the triangles that release Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell as rampaging overlapping centre backs.

As for that other angle on an “ageing team”, what do you think?