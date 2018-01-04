Alan Biggs: New arrival at Sheffield United must not undermine their greatest assett

One snippet of news was overtaken by Sheffield United’s festive drive to stay around the Championship’s top six. This column has long advocated the addition of football expertise to United’s board. And Jan Van Winckel is certainly a football expert.

So there is huge irony in any temptation to argue that the Dutch coach has arrived just as such an appointment was least needed.

Unless, of course, he is simply there to open up European recruitment options. As had been suggested by representatives of Prince Abdullah, on whose behalf Van Winckel has joined the board under the power share with Kevin McCabe. It makes sense, too, that the Prince now has an educated ear to football events.

All fine – as long as recruitment remains manager-led. That, for me, is the fundamental issue and if that criteria is in place then I don’t foresee a problem. If not and there is any compromising of Chris Wilder’s lead recruitment role then the opposite.

It doesn’t matter how you sign good, value-for-money players as long as you do. Wilder has done that to the extent that the club’s progress has far outstripped expenditure.

Two things have underpinned this -

1: The manager has been given a budget to operate as he chooses, relatively free from the hierarchical approvals of the past.

2: He has chosen to bring British players to Bramall Lane, which has worked resoundingly well.

No-one – Wilder included – should shut the door on the overseas market. It makes sense to cast the net wider – as long as the manager controls which way he goes.

I hope I’m pre-empting something that doesn’t exist. If it ain’t broken don’t fix it. Besides any other issue, Wilder appears to be working with a minimal budget in a window that ideally should see United commit substantially to a promotion chance that may not reappear any time soon. I doubt the kitty is more than £2.5m, maybe less.

Of that, it can be reasonably assumed the co-owners are contributing half each. The onus was on the Prince here, not McCabe, and it’s not much relatively. Enough to convince the manager his ambitions are matched? But if anyone can maximise it then it’s this manager – on his terms. Which brings us on to the Blades’ biggest asset. Yes, Chris Wilder himself.

Interesting to hear him put down a marker on David Brooks by declaring that any sale of the prodigiously talented youngster will be a board decision, having previously taken personal responsibilityfor all transfers. Wilder, too, will have his suitors in 2018. It will be to United’s immense benefit that both remain in place.