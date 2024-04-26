This Hull City man is just the type of player Sheffield United should be looking at

Jacob Greaves of Hull City

When Chris Wilder lamented a “leadership issue” at Sheffield United, the name of a presumed transfer target sprang to my mind. Jacob Greaves is the kind of player who doesn’t go missing in action, unlike those Wilder felt did exactly that in the 4-1 eclipse by Burnley last Saturday.

Not that Hull City will be open to bids for an established and popular player or that United could afford him. Currently, that is. But Greaves is precisely the sort the Blades boss will be looking to recruit - and a projected sale of Anel Ahmedhodzic might grease the wheels, plus a cull of some out-of-contract players.

It’s all-change ahead and this man fits the profile. Young, surprisingly still only 23, but displaying a maturity beyond his years.

The sturdy 6’ 4” centre back has amassed more than 200 career appearances, mostly for home-town Hull aside from a development spell on loan at Cheltenham. Tenacious on the field and a pretty level-headed character too, having seen him on the post-match interview circuit.

He’s been linked with Premier League clubs and it’s only by the narrowest of threads that United could count themselves in such company. You’d have to rate it an outside chance at best right now, although a clear example of signing criteria.

Whereas Viktor Johannson, for instance, looks eminently gettable. Rotherham United’s outstanding Swedish goalkeeper is reckoned to be available at around £750,000 following the Millers drop to League One. It’s an intriguing one because - writing ahead of a big selection call at Manchester United in midweek - a top line keeper was not on Wilder’s hit list. Ivo Grbic was supposed to have solved that. But the terribly rocky start of the intended number one makes you wonder.

I always hesitate to make too swift a judgment on keepers. The Croatian, a full international like Johannson, came with high credentials, having spent four years at Atletico Madrid. He was a major signing. And you have to remember he’s been in the firing line from the start, joining an outgunned team that has often left him hopelessly exposed.

That said, Grbic has been unconvincing to say the least. A second half save last Saturday drew the derision of ironic cheers. It can be a long way back for players in such circumstances. Grbic’s background and character suggests this is not beyond him. But it’s an unwanted predicament for Wilder to ponder with most of his thoughts ranging in other directions.