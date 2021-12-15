Alan Biggs at Large: Why no change at Sheffield United in January could be a good thing

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Maybe it’s for the best - for this one window only - that January is looking like an uneventful month at Bramall Lane.You can get on with things better in that climate and Sheffield United are showing, under Paul Heckingbottom, that they already have plenty of good things to be getting on with.Had Slavisa Jokanovic remained - and he was the right choice given the brochure sold to him at the time - some major recruitment would have been essential to satisfy his methods and commitment to the cause.Now we know, from his sacking, it couldn’t happen anyway.

That might not bode well for the future but it is clarity.That Slav demand for wingers?

Well, you could certainly do with one for a club with none, but even the flexibility that would add is not going to change the return to 3-4-1-2 - which was the exact system that got the Blades promoted under Chris Wilder.A holding midfielder? Doesn’t look a pressing need now with Oliver Norwood back in the old routine and Conor Hourihane beginning to shape up under his old Barnsley boss.A free-scoring striker? Well, everyone wants one of those.