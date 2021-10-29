It’s not easy for Sheffield United to evolve from one successful team to another, especially when calls for a shake-up are defied by such evidence.

You could go on. John Fleck may have dipped below his best but he remains the midfielder most likely to drive a nail into the opposition. Best right back, George Baldock, left side defender, Enda Stevens.

Of the belated window recruits, only Morgan Gibbs-White has added potency, albeit that the other loanee from the Premier League, Ben Davies, is a quality centre back partner for Egan.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates equalising from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

So far Conor Hourihane, for all his distance shooting skills, does not look like disturbing the midfield axis and Robin Olsen could be more convincing in goal.

All of which points to the need for the United hierarchy to be more proactive in the next window than they were in the last.

As pointed out here recently, it takes a certain standard to better or equal the main players in this core group.

And, from what I’ve seen, penetration down the flanks remains the most obvious requirement. It was set down as a priority by Slavisa Jokanovic in the last window and the board drew a blank on his behalf.

That can’t happen in January. It’s vital to the manager’s plans in what’s becoming a set pattern closely related to 4-4-2.

Players like the bustling Ben Osborn, as in the win at Barnsley, and skilful Jayden Bogle have caught the eye in commendably trying to make up the shortfall.

But the shortage of delivery into the box, where Sharp still consistently makes the best runs and poses the most menace, tells its own story.

Given a better supply, you wonder about the value of Oli McBurnie alongside, as at Oakwell, with the Blades having conspicuously lacked a physical and aerial threat.

The season is still alive at a relatively early stage and I’d be surprised if the Blades weren’t in the mix by the end. But the missed opportunity of the last window has been in danger of catching up with the club.