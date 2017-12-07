Alan Biggs: Alright Jack? Bulldozer O’Connell’s a lot more than that

Chris Wilder and his Sheffield United team are hugely in credit.

The blip of one point from three matches and Wilder’s blistering reaction to a rare off-day in defeat at Millwall reflects the scale of the over-achievement in the past 18 months.

However, it also shows the manager’s blazing determination not to allow this possible promotion platform to be kicked from underneath him and also the club.

So it’s still a time to celebrate the team and individuals within it and to be positive about the future, starting in the fourth v third home clash with Bristol City tomorrow.

For instance, take two players at opposite ends of their careers.

Jack O’Connell has to be as big a revelation as Leon Clarke.

Flip around Clarke’s 32 years to find O’Connell, at 23, also finding the form of his life. But while Clarke’s ability to score goals was well established, O’Connell arrived as a relatively unknown commodity.

He couldn’t have made a bigger impression if he’d bulldozed a hole in the main stand.

And don’t think he’s not capable.

There is no finer example of the success of United’s recruitment than Liverpudlian O’Connor’s development into a quite exceptional player.

What is he exactly? Centre back is where he starts. Left back? Left wing back? Left winger? In fact, in many matches all four.

Former Blades right back Kevin Gage, now an occasional pundit, has marvelled at the man in being far better qualified to make such an assessment.

And O’Connell certainly leaves me open-mouthed, not least in becoming what Kevin incredulously calls an “overlapping centre back.”

I wonder just how much value United have on their hands here, certainly several million pounds worth.

They seem to know having recently awarded a new four-and-a-half year deal.

A first, cursory glance, at O’Connell’s background, from being a little-used youngster at Blackburn, reveals nothing too remarkable.

There were loans to York, Rotherham and Rochdale who took him back for a third spell when he failed to win a regular place from a permanent move to Brentford.

In reality, young Jack was capped by England at Under 18 and 19 level and, perhaps more significantly, captained Rochdale, even as a loan player, when they won promotion in 2014.

Like a few other recruits, he had a wobbly start at Bramall Lane before emerging as a major force in the League One title triumph last season. And just look at him now, bossing Championship attacks and simply bulldozing (that word again) up the park.

For a man of tank-like build, he allies pace with power yet somehow also packs in nifty footwork and great crossing ability. This is some player.

Still, of course, one of many to excel. But it is only by every one of them playing to the maximum that United are in this position.

They and Wilder will need a similar effort from the board in January to keep it going.