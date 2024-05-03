A plea to Sheffield United - don't rush back to the Premier League

INJURY WOES: Only three Premier League clubs had lost more playing days to injuries than Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at the last count

Relegation should be a cause for mourning. For Sheffield United it is a relief. Club and fans put out of their collective misery. So don’t trip over yourselves being in too big a hurry to get back.

The wake is even jolly, full of memories of great times had in a division to which most promoted clubs swiftly return. Of course, it shouldn’t be like this. If football was fair and the competition truly compelling, the “joy” of the Premier League would be the destination and not just the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, getting there is infinitely better than being there. It’s only the money that makes it worthwhile - and how apt is that considering where elite football is heading?

So there’s much hand-rubbing among Blades fans about being back in winnable company next season and I’d guess most will actually prefer it. Which is another damning indictment of “the richest league in the world.”

So, from all this, a plea to both club and fans. Don’t make another promotion from the Championship the be-all and end-all next season.

Retrench the club, top to bottom, as the first priority. Refinance it either by sale or enticing investment, re-grow the team within affordability and apply a long-term focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t think that one window can throw up an instantly in-place new jigsaw when there are so many pieces in the air; it might take two or three. And it follows that it might take two seasons for United to achieve another promotion. Or even three if they are to get their act together for a truly meaningful stay in the Premier League.

That’s assuming the elite division stays in its current format. A rising groundswell of opinion, which I happen to support, is to let the big six depart for a super league with our boot firmly behind them.

What matters for United either way is that they equip themselves properly for any advance in status. Not like last summer when they under equipped themselves to a disastrous degree, weakened the team that went up and deservedly paid the price

There has to be a new measure on what success actually is. If United roar back and top the table next season, there will be many wanting to freeze the moment, to simply stand still right there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad