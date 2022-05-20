One Blades star has attracted interest from one of the biggest names in European football after shining throughout the season at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has already moved on from the play-off semi-final heartache and is plotting his summer work in the transfer market.

The Blades missed out the chance to secure an immediate return to the Premier League when they fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat against Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Heckingbottom has quickly turned his focus towards boosting his squad throughout the summer months to ensure his side are amongst the frontrunners for promotion next season.

Speaking in the aftermath of the loss at the City Ground, he said: “Recruitment is key. We’ve got a good group, a good few tied down and we need six or seven positions sorting.

“Be that with people already in the building, loans or from elsewhere. It’s my job now to start pushing that. We’re looking at six or seven (areas).”

But is the future of one current Blades star that has hit the headlines on Friday as one of world football’s biggest clubs considers a move for his services.

The Star looks at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and a number of their Championship rivals.

