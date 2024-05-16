Sheffield United have already confirmed their retained list ahead of their final Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United have confirmed their retained list ahead of the end of the season. It’s typical for clubs to release their retained list in the weeks following the final week of the season, but with the Blades already relegated, they have begun their planning for next season’s Championship campaign.

Chris Wilder has promised big changes to his squad, and some goodbyes have to be said as part of that process. In that vein, the Blades have confirmed the list of players they will not be handing new contracts to ahead of next season. The club have confirmed that Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Oli Norwood and Max Lowe will all be moving on. Another reason for the early publication of the retained list is so players can be given a proper Bramall Lane send off this weekend.

There were attempts to offer players like Foderingham new deals, but ultimately all five will leave the club, including fan favourites like Basham and Norwood. The departing players have a combined value of £6.6million, according to Transfermarkt, but fans will be more concerned about the sentimental side of their departures as they wish them luck for the future. Here is what some Blades fans have had to say about the retained list on social media.

@Blades_mad - “Bash, Ollie and George . Absolute legends. Words cannot describe the immense service and commitment these three have given this football club. Thank you. Forever and always a Blade.”

@Kinkwadze13 - “All deserve a proper send off! Will be fondly remembered as when we were struggling and got us back to the top tier! Old Father Time has caught up with them all! We move onwards and upwards and in Tufty the club is in the right hands! And we will come again!!”

@AlliP75 - “Absolutely gutted but completely understandable Bash Baldock and the King of Ping will forever #sufc legends.”

@Tisahh_Ken - “Still remember first couple of games when we signed bash, played him in midfield and he was atrocious . A game later played at the back and the rest they say is history.”

@Olumesehilary - “Personally, I would have kept Wes and Ollie. A gk is only as good as the defence in front of him! Ollie may be past his prime, but I think he will make a good squad player and could mentor the younger players like Brookes!”