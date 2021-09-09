A winning mentality... I love to win games - Sheffield United new boy Morgan Gibbs-White on what Blades fans can expect from him
Morgan Gibbs-White is excited to be at Sheffield United and if his first press conference as a Blades player is anything to go by, fans should be looking forward to seeing him on the pitch, too.
Speaking ahead of his likely debut against Peterborough United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, Gibbs-White offered an insight into what we should see from the attacking midfielder when he pulls on the red and white shirt.
And the 21-year-old also revealed just how fit and hungry he is to succeed during his loan spell from Wolves.
Defensive doubt and Robin Olsen uncertainty - Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic reveals team news ahead of Peterborough United
Gibbs-White said: “Even though United were interested from the beginning, [the move] was a bit last minute. We realised this was the best option to me to get minutes.
“I played most of pre-season, this is the fittest and healthiest Ive been in my career. Can’t wait to get started and show the Blades what I can do.”
On what supporters should expect, he added: “Energy on the pitch, running around, working hard. I hope I can bring goals and assits which is needed in the Championship. And a winning mentality, I love to win games.”
The England youth international has been in the camp for over a week and says he has been impressed by the squad he’s lining up alongside.
“I’m suprised [at the start United have had],” he added: “Since I’ve been here, the quality is brilliant - when we get that first win and more goals we’ll move up from there.
“In the Championship you need points on the table. We need to do what the manager wants to do.
“We [Gibbs-White and boss Jokanovic] had a good chat. He wants me to do what I’ve been doing in pre-season, but work harder, keep running forward and try to score and get assists.”