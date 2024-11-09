Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of strikers Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster ahead of tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated derby clash with rivals Wednesday. Brewster missed Tuesday’s trip to Bristol City through injury while Moore limped off at Ashton Gate, soon after coming on, with a calf issue.

Both men will be given as long as possible to prove their fitness ahead of kick-off while boss Chris Wilder also has a number of other selection dilemmas to contend with as he looks to seal the Blades’ third win of what has been a very impressive week so far. We tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks will face the Owls - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?