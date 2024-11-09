Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of strikers Kieffer Moore and Rhian Brewster ahead of tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated derby clash with rivals Wednesday. Brewster missed Tuesday’s trip to Bristol City through injury while Moore limped off at Ashton Gate, soon after coming on, with a calf issue.
Both men will be given as long as possible to prove their fitness ahead of kick-off while boss Chris Wilder also has a number of other selection dilemmas to contend with as he looks to seal the Blades’ third win of what has been a very impressive week so far. We tasked our man to come up with the side he thinks will face the Owls - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Michael Cooper 7
Difficult to mark as he didn't have a save to make but what he had to do in terms of coming off his line and punching etc was calm and composed. | Getty Images
2. Alfie Gilchrist 6
Looked to get forward as often as possible in the first half but didn't get much joy out of the Wednesday backline and made way at half-time for Seriki, with the youngster offering more attacking thrust down the right
| Getty Images
3. Harry Souttar 8
Dominant in the air as ever but a decisive touch at a near-post flicked effort diverted what could have been a bigger issue for the Blades in the first half. Did the basics of defending very well and used every ounce of experience to help United close out the result, provoking the second-biggest roar of the afternoon with a late challenge that won the ball, the throw-in and almost took Smith with it
| Getty Images
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7.5
So composed early on with the rest of the players seemingly playing at 100mph, with a couple of good passes to keep possession when most others would have looked to find Row Z in a game of this magnitude. Also wasn't found wanting when the battle became more physical, either, enjoying a real tussle with Smith from a corner after the defender got a hand in the face from the Owls sub
| Sportimage
