A first start, a big call and a "class act" in Sheffield United predicted XI v Plymouth Argyle - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United predicted XI v Plymouth Argyle as goalkeeper Michael Cooper prepares for Pilgrims reunion

Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of key men Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane. Souza is carrying an ongoing hamstring issue while Ahmedhodzic damaged an ankle in training earlier this week which kept him out of the midweek win at Millwall.

The Blades could have Tyrese Campbell back after a back problem also ruled him out of that win while a third game in the space of six days could see manager Chris Wilder shuffle his pack once more. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out to face the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?

A big day for the goalkeeper as he faces his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer, and he’ll be desperate to ensure his record of clean sheets continues

1. Michael Cooper

A big day for the goalkeeper as he faces his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer, and he’ll be desperate to ensure his record of clean sheets continues | Sportimage

Photo Sales
He missed out at Millwall with a tight calf and assuming he’s fit I’d consider starting him to give Gilchrist a breather, and also offer United more of an attacking thrust from right-back

2. Femi Seriki

He missed out at Millwall with a tight calf and assuming he’s fit I’d consider starting him to give Gilchrist a breather, and also offer United more of an attacking thrust from right-back | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Looked back to his composed best at Millwall after his suspension

3. Harry Souttar

Looked back to his composed best at Millwall after his suspension Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Ahmedhodžić is a doubt with an ankle issue but even if he was available it’s Robinson’s shirt to lose, for me, especially after he added ridiculous cross-field passing to his game for Brewster’s goal in midweek

4. Jack Robinson

Ahmedhodžić is a doubt with an ankle issue but even if he was available it’s Robinson’s shirt to lose, for me, especially after he added ridiculous cross-field passing to his game for Brewster’s goal in midweek Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderFitnessBramall LaneSpace
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice