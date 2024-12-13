Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of key men Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane. Souza is carrying an ongoing hamstring issue while Ahmedhodzic damaged an ankle in training earlier this week which kept him out of the midweek win at Millwall.
The Blades could have Tyrese Campbell back after a back problem also ruled him out of that win while a third game in the space of six days could see manager Chris Wilder shuffle his pack once more. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out to face the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?
1. Michael Cooper
A big day for the goalkeeper as he faces his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer, and he’ll be desperate to ensure his record of clean sheets continues | Sportimage
2. Femi Seriki
He missed out at Millwall with a tight calf and assuming he’s fit I’d consider starting him to give Gilchrist a breather, and also offer United more of an attacking thrust from right-back | Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar
Looked back to his composed best at Millwall after his suspension Photo: Bradley Collyer
4. Jack Robinson
Ahmedhodžić is a doubt with an ankle issue but even if he was available it’s Robinson’s shirt to lose, for me, especially after he added ridiculous cross-field passing to his game for Brewster’s goal in midweek Photo: Andrew Yates
