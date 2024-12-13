Sheffield United are sweating on the fitness of key men Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane . Souza is carrying an ongoing hamstring issue while Ahmedhodzic damaged an ankle in training earlier this week which kept him out of the midweek win at Millwall.

The Blades could have Tyrese Campbell back after a back problem also ruled him out of that win while a third game in the space of six days could see manager Chris Wilder shuffle his pack once more. We tasked our man to select the side he’d send out to face the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or what would you do differently?