Sheffield United predicted XI v Watford

After an up-and-down transfer window that saw Sheffield United lose close to 20 players and replace half that number, it’s time to focus on the football as Championship action returns to Bramall Lane tomorrow. The Blades host Watford, the former club of their manager Chris Wilder who have started the season with three wins from three.

The Blades have also opened with an unbeaten start themselves and although they have been left a little light in certain areas after two late departures on deadline day, Wilder still has food for thought in certain areas. So we tasked our man to come up with the side he’d send out against the Hornets - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?