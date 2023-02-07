6 changes, legend returns: Sheffield United predicted XI for Wrexham FA Cup replay, in pictures
Sheffield United can book an FA Cup clash with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur if they successfully navigate tonight’s fourth-round replay with Wrexham at Bramall Lane.
With United so well-placed in the race for promotion, some feel they should focus on the league and forego any success in the cup; while others believe a good run in the famous old competition can only help, rather than hinder, United's push for the Premier League.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom is not blessed with a plethora of options to choose from, with a number of key men in the treatment room, and it will be interesting to see how many changes the Blades chief makes for the return leg against the National League promotion-chasers.
So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and pick the side he would send out against Wrexham – how many selections would you agree with?