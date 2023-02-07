Sheffield United can book an FA Cup clash with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur if they successfully navigate tonight’s fourth-round replay with Wrexham at Bramall Lane.

With United so well-placed in the race for promotion, some feel they should focus on the league and forego any success in the cup; while others believe a good run in the famous old competition can only help, rather than hinder, United's push for the Premier League.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom is not blessed with a plethora of options to choose from, with a number of key men in the treatment room, and it will be interesting to see how many changes the Blades chief makes for the return leg against the National League promotion-chasers.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and pick the side he would send out against Wrexham – how many selections would you agree with?

Magic of the FA Cup Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the FA Cup

Adam Davies Is almost certain to play barring any late hiccups, after appearing in the first leg. Wasn't at his commanding best at the Racecourse and will be keen to put that right if he features again

Jayden Bogle A toss-up between Bogle and Sai Sachdev for the right-back spot but the more experienced man gets the nod for me

Chris Basham Performed admirably at Wrexham after coming in from the cold and will be another good opportunity for him to shake off some more ring-rust for when, as is inevitable, he will be called upon between now and the end of the season