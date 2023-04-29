Four changes for Sheffield United v Preston as Billy Sharp starts

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon’s clash against Preston North End at Bramall Lane.

United, who were promoted to the Premier League in midweek after victory over West Brom, have taken the opportunity to rest a few players, with John Egan and George Baldock amongst those starting on the bench against play-off chasing Preston.

Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie are also amongst the substitutes. Billy Sharp starts up front, while Chris Basham partners Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson at the back.

Jayden Bogle comes in at right wingback, while Ollie Norwood starts in midfield.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Doyle, McAtee, Ndiaye, Sharp.

