A sold-out Sheffield United away allocation were left in dreamland last night after their side put one foot in the play-off final later this month. A 3-0 victory away at Bristol City puts the Blades in pole position to face either Sunderland or Coventry City at Wembley, even if boss Chris Wilder was quick to remind that the job is only half done.

Goals from Harrison Burrows, Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare gave United a remarkable advantage ahead of Monday’s second leg, with boss Wilder praising the “great” travelling support and urging them to repeat the energy showed by City’s home faithful in the second leg on Monday.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great shots of Unitedites cheering on their side away from home - click through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City (a) | Sportimage Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City (a) | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery v Bristol City (a) | Sportimage Photo Sales