26 of the best pictures of Shefield United fans on Premier League away days this season so far

We're halfway through the season and although Sheffield Unuted fans haven’t had much to shout about on their away days, they still continue to travel in their thousands to grounds around the country.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 24th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

It was always going to be a difficult challenge for the Blades back in the top flight and not too many fans will have been expecting to get loads of points on the road against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

However, that hasn't stopped the Sheffield United Premier League tour from heading here, there and everywhere in the hope that they’ll pick up a win.

Have a look through our gallery of the best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season and see if you can spot someone you know

Sheffield United fans haven't had a lot to cheer about on the road this seaso but they've still been out in their thousands at Premier League grounds up and down the country

1. The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season

Sheffield United fans haven't had a lot to cheer about on the road this seaso but they've still been out in their thousands at Premier League grounds up and down the country

Sheffield United fans were out in big numbers for the Blades trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2. The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season

Sheffield United fans were out in big numbers for the Blades trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Photo: Paul Terry

Sheffield United fans were out in big numbers for the Blades trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

3. The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season

Sheffield United fans were out in big numbers for the Blades trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Photo: Paul Terry

Sheffield United fans ahead of the the Premier League match at the London Stadium against West Ham

4. The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season

Sheffield United fans ahead of the the Premier League match at the London Stadium against West Ham Photo: Paul Terry

