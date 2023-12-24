We're halfway through the season and although Sheffield Unuted fans haven’t had much to shout about on their away days, they still continue to travel in their thousands to grounds around the country.

It was always going to be a difficult challenge for the Blades back in the top flight and not too many fans will have been expecting to get loads of points on the road against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

However, that hasn't stopped the Sheffield United Premier League tour from heading here, there and everywhere in the hope that they’ll pick up a win.

Have a look through our gallery of the best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season and see if you can spot someone you know

1 . The best Sheffield United fans away day pictures so far this season Sheffield United fans haven't had a lot to cheer about on the road this seaso but they've still been out in their thousands at Premier League grounds up and down the country Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

