22 old pictures of Sheffield United fans in the 90s and 00s queueing for big match tickets

Queueing up for tickets isn’t quite as necessary as it used to be for everyone, as most people pick up their tickets online.
By Chris Holt
Published 28th Jul 2020, 18:00 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST

But back in the day, if you wanted to make sure you were getting to the big Blades games, the best and often only way of doing it was to head down to Bramall Lane yourself and get ready for a wait.

Sometimes families and friends would head down en masse to keep each other company, or maybe you were one of those designated to get them in for everyone else.

Queues very often snaked right around the car park at the Lane and out onto Cherry Street as Sheffield United fans lined-up to get tickets for the many big matches their team was involved in. That may have been a big derby clash, a Play-Off Final or a huge cup match against one of the country’s big guns.

Scroll through for pictures of supporters braving all weathers to make sure they got their hands on one.

Kieron Greveson, Dave Greveson and Craig Thistlethwaite are all smiles after getting their tickets

Sheffield United fans with tickets for their Play-Off Final with Huddersfield in 2012

Beers and onesies for these Sheffield United fans queuing for tickets at Bramall Lane ahead of the Play-off Final at Wembley - May 2012

The rain wasn't putting these fans off in 2012

