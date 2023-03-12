22 old photos of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane featuring Geoff Boycott and Bruce Springsteen
Sheffield United have called Bramall Lane home since 1889.
But the ground has also played host to events such as rock concerts, American evangelist Billy Graham as well as world title boxing bouts, rugby league matches and Ashes cricket – with the sound of willow on leather first echoing around the Lane in 1855.
It has staged the first floodlit football match, England football internationals and an FA Cup final replay, while it was also badly damaged in the Sheffield Blitz during the Second World War.
Here we take a look at the changing face of Bramall Lane down the years, from a cricket ground steeped in history to a modern-day stadium fit for Premier League football.