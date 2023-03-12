News you can trust since 1887
Twenty-two photos of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane.
22 old photos of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane featuring Geoff Boycott and Bruce Springsteen

Sheffield United have called Bramall Lane home since 1889.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
1 hour ago

But the ground has also played host to events such as rock concerts, American evangelist Billy Graham as well as world title boxing bouts, rugby league matches and Ashes cricket – with the sound of willow on leather first echoing around the Lane in 1855.

It has staged the first floodlit football match, England football internationals and an FA Cup final replay, while it was also badly damaged in the Sheffield Blitz during the Second World War.

Here we take a look at the changing face of Bramall Lane down the years, from a cricket ground steeped in history to a modern-day stadium fit for Premier League football.

Bomb damage to Bramall Lane during the Sheffield Blitz on December 12 1940.

1. Bramall Lane through the years

Photo: JPI Media

Legendary England cricketer Jack Hobbs and Phil Mead go out to bat during a Test Trial match in June 1911.

2. Bramall Lane through the years

Photo: Topical Press Agency, Getty Images

The Shoreham Street side of the ground was badly damaged by storms in February 1962.

3. Bramall Lane through the years

Photo: Colin Drury

Snow is cleared from the pitch in February 1963.

4. Bramall Lane through the years

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

