Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will still be considering signing free agents with many players still searching for new clubs following their release. Players who were out of contract this summer were officially released by their respective clubs on June 30, and they are now free to complete free transfers.
Wednesday have already made a good start on that front, adding the likes of Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe and Ben Hamer, while the Blades have been linked with Sam McCallum over recent days. With that in mind, we have rounded up a full list of the Championship defender free agents. Take a look below.
