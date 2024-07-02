21 Championship free agent defenders Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can still sign for free

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:30 BST

A look at the free agent defenders Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can still sign for free this summer.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will still be considering signing free agents with many players still searching for new clubs following their release. Players who were out of contract this summer were officially released by their respective clubs on June 30, and they are now free to complete free transfers.

Wednesday have already made a good start on that front, adding the likes of Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe and Ben Hamer, while the Blades have been linked with Sam McCallum over recent days. With that in mind, we have rounded up a full list of the Championship defender free agents. Take a look below.

Last club: Sheffield United

1. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Last club: Middlesbrough

2. Paddy McNair

Last club: Middlesbrough | Getty Images

Last club: Norwich City

3. Dimitris Giannoulis

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

Last club: Norwich City

4. Sam McCallum

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

