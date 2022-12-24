News you can trust since 1887
21 brilliant photos of Sheffield United fans in fancy dress on away days

Who knew Sheffield United could call upon the likes of Scooby Doo, Batman and Dennis the Menace as supporters?

By Danny Hall
5 minutes ago

Judging by these photos they can, at least. Over the years, Blades fans have traditionally dug out their fancy dress costumes for the last away game of a season, particularly if it was an especially big game.

The away ends at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, to name just two, were packed with Blades fans roaring on their team in all manner of guises. Pocahontas, Wonder Woman, Catwoman are all represented … along with cavemen, The Simpsons and Austin Powers.

They make for brilliant photos and so we dug through our archive to find 21 of the best from years gone by. Can you spot yourself or maybe someone you know?

1. Sheffield United fans in fancy dress

Sheffield United fans in fancy dress. Left to right: Dave Sewell, Chris Sykes, Ben Jonson, Mark Mills, Lynne Markey and Rebecca White.

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. 2

A Blade as a Stormtrooper at Crystal Palace

Photo: Steve Parkin

3. 3

Blade Mark White goes down the vintage theme for his fancy dress effort

Photo: Mike Waistell

4. 4

No doubting this Blade's allegiances at Palace

Photo: Steve Parkin

