Judging by these photos they can, at least. Over the years, Blades fans have traditionally dug out their fancy dress costumes for the last away game of a season, particularly if it was an especially big game.

The away ends at Crystal Palace and Luton Town, to name just two, were packed with Blades fans roaring on their team in all manner of guises. Pocahontas, Wonder Woman, Catwoman are all represented … along with cavemen, The Simpsons and Austin Powers.

They make for brilliant photos, and so we dug through our archive to find 21 of the best from years gone by. Can you spot yourself or maybe someone you know?

1. 1 A Blade as a Stormtrooper at Crystal Palace Photo: Steve Parkin Photo Sales

2. 2 Blade Mark White goes down the vintage theme for his fancy dress effort Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

3. 3 The Simpsons family, plus a few special guests, become Blades for the day Photo: Mike Waistell Photo Sales

4. 4 No doubting this Blade's allegiances at Palace Photo: Steve Parkin Photo Sales