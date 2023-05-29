News you can trust since 1887
2023/24 Premier League odds: Where Sheffield United, Liverpool, Man Utd and rivals are expected to finish - gallery

A look at where Sheffield United are expected to finish in the Premier League next season, according to the bookmakers.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th May 2023, 13:06 BST

Sheffield United will already be preparing for life back in the Premier League, but how are they expected to perform next season?

The Blades are still enjoying the highs of a promotion campaign, but behind the scenes, there will already be preparations ongoing as Paul Heckingbottom looks to build a squad capable of competing in the top flight. It’s going to be a big task for the Blades to dodge the drop next season, but they have proven they can do it in the recent future, and they can take encouragement from all three promoted sides staying up this term.

As preparations begin, we have rounded up the latest Premier League odds for next season, courtesy of LegalSportsbooks. Take a look below as we go through the table. based on the odds:

Winner - 8/15

1. Manchester City

Winner - 8/15

Winner - 9/1

2. Arsenal

Winner - 9/1

Winner - 10/1

3. Liverpool

Winner - 10/1

Top Four - 11/10

4. Manchester United

Top Four - 11/10

