These 20 Championship players, including a couple of Sheffield United stars, are out of contract in the summer.

As we’re halfway through the season, clubs will be looking to plan ahead for the summer. With many players out of contract in the summer, their respective teams will either be looking to tie them down or let them go.

There are plenty of players who will be free agents in the summer in England’s second tier. Among them are Ben Brereton Diaz, Jake Cooper and Todd Cantwell, to name a few.

Two players on the list are currently signed for Sheffield United. Will they be playing at Bramall Lane beyond the summer, or will the next six months be their swansong for the Blades?

Likewise, could any of the players on this list join Sheffield United on a free transfer in the summer? There are plenty of coveted talents on this list - however, whether they will be snapped up by United or not is an entirely different proposition. Let’s take a look at the most highly valued players who are out of contract in the summer in the Championship.

1. Curtis Nelson - Cardiff City Cardiff’s rock at the back, Curtis Nelson, is available on a free in the summer - he would be a great addition to any team looking to shore up their defensive line. Photo Sales

2. Ben Wiles - Rotherham United A talented midfielder, Rotherham will struggle to hold onto Ben Wiles should they fail to avoid relegation. Photo Sales

3. Zak Vyner - Bristol City Zak Vyner has been one of the best products of Bristol City’s academy in recent times. However, he could leave Ashton Gate in the summer, with his contract set to expire. Photo Sales

4. Kieran Dowell - Norwich City Kieran Dowell has played for plenty of clubs in his relatively short career - Everton, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Wigan Athletic and currently Norwich. Could he be seeking another club in the summer? Photo Sales