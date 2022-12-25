20 Championship free transfers available - including two Sheffield United players
These 20 Championship players, including a couple of Sheffield United stars, are out of contract in the summer.
As we’re halfway through the season, clubs will be looking to plan ahead for the summer. With many players out of contract in the summer, their respective teams will either be looking to tie them down or let them go.
There are plenty of players who will be free agents in the summer in England’s second tier. Among them are Ben Brereton Diaz, Jake Cooper and Todd Cantwell, to name a few.
Two players on the list are currently signed for Sheffield United. Will they be playing at Bramall Lane beyond the summer, or will the next six months be their swansong for the Blades?
Likewise, could any of the players on this list join Sheffield United on a free transfer in the summer? There are plenty of coveted talents on this list - however, whether they will be snapped up by United or not is an entirely different proposition. Let’s take a look at the most highly valued players who are out of contract in the summer in the Championship.