Sheffield United make two changes to their side for trip to Chelsea

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made two changes to his side for this afternoon's trip to Chelsea, after striker Oli McBurnie returned from suspension. The Scottish international comes straight back into the side at Stamford Bridge, after his red card away at Burnley earlier this month saw him miss the games against Liverpool and Brentford.

McBurnie comes in for youngster Will Osula, who earned rave reviews from boss Wilder for his performances against Liverpool and Brentford but has a well-earned rest at Chelsea after being dropped to the substitutes' bench. Also starting is defender Max Lowe, who comes in for the suspended Jack Robinson with Auston Trusty shifting across to centre-half, while Vini Souza is fit to start despite the poor tackle from Frank Onyeka last weekend.

United's bench has been significantly strengthened by the returns from injury of George Baldock and Ben Osborn, while Ollie Norwood is also amongst the substitutes after being banned for the victory over Brentford last weekend. Andre Brooks, the 20-year-old Sheffield lad, deservedly keeps his place in midfield while James McAtee also starts fresh from his stunning winner at Bramall Lane a week ago.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic (c), Trusty, Lowe, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, McAtee, McBurnie, Archer. Subs: A. Davies, Baldock, Traore, Thomas, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Larouci, Osula.

Mauricio Pochettino makes five changes to his Chelsea side, with goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic making his full debut in place of the injured Robert Sanchez. Full-backs Reece James and Marc Cucurella also miss out after injuries last week, meaning Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill start alongside Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

Enzo Fernandez is on the bench alongside Christopher Nkunku, with big-money summer signings Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer starting alongside Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling.

