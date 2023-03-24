News you can trust since 1887
18 recent Sheffield United signings that bombed - as chosen by fans: gallery

Not every transfer in football can pay off and on the balance of it, Sheffield United have surely had more good than bad in recent years for their relatively-modest investment.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT

But for every bargain incoming such as Anel Ahmedhodzic or Iliman Ndiaye, there will be others who didn’t enjoy stellar careers at Bramall Lane - for whatever reason. That is no reflection on United, the managers who signed them or the players themselves; many were unfortunate through injury or other circumstances, while many have enjoyed success elsewhere either before or after their time in South Yorkshire.

We asked Blades fans on social media to nominate their signings that didn't work out at Bramall Lane, with some names mentioned more than once. The list doesn’t include any current Blades. Let us know who you think may have been omitted on our social media channels...

Looked decent off the bench on his debut for the Blades, playing out the last 20 minutes or so of United’s 4-0 hammering of Swansea. Made his full debut against Blackburn – and saw red after 66 minutes for a horror challenge on future Blade Reda Khadra. Then picked up an injury and didn’t appear in a Blades shirt again

Signed on loan in the January of United’s first Premier League season, Retsos had some pedigree but his only appearance in United colours came in the FA Cup away at Reading – coming on as an 105th-minute substitute in extra-time and from memory, barely touching the ball

Signed to big fanfare on loan from Liverpool, Woodburn’s arrival made a lot of sense but his United career just never got going. He made just eight appearances, including one start, before his loan spell was quietly terminated

