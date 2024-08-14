18 amazing old Sheffield United pictures in black and white

All the thoughts of Sheffield United fans are on the present and the season just started. But sometimes it’s nice to take a look back and we’ve gone way back to pick out one brilliant old Blades pictures from the archives.
Some from the gallery go back to the 70s and feature a few proper United legends, while others are so old that they were drawn,
Take a look at our gallery of retro black and white pictures from a bygone Blades era.
1. Sheffield United in black and white
circa 1975: Sheffield United fans mob Steve Finneston as he tries to leave the football pitch. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Sheffield United in black and white
English footballer Tony Currie of Sheffield United during a match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, 10th February 1973. The score was 4-2 to Chelsea. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Sheffield United in black and white
Welsh footballer David Powell of Sheffield United FC, UK, 1st August 1971. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Sheffield United in black and white
28th August 1973: The Sheffield United football team. (Photo by Arthur Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images) | Getty Images
