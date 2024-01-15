17 Sheffield United players whose current deals run out this summer - gallery
Sheffield United's squad next season will likely look very different with so many players coming to the end of their current contracts
While Chris Wilder's immediate concern, in terms of his personnel, is centred around the January transfer window and adding players who could bring a little hope to their chances of staying in the Premier League, in the slightly longer term he has a lot of work ahead of him.
A large number of United players will see their current contracts come to an end when this season finishes and while it is understood that negotiations have begun with some players, there are a lot to get through before we reach June and it's fair to speculate that some who have been pivotal to United's successes in recent years may be heading off for pastures new.
Not knowing which division the club will be in muddies the waters a little but Wilder will have been all too aware of this before he decided to make his return as manager.
"If I have to bring 15 players in, then that'll be the situation," he said in December. "If I have to do it, I have to do it. There's a reason they haven't signed the contracts. They might be offered something else, there might be a situation where I think these boys can't take us forward. They understand that as players, that's what happens.
"Of course in an ideal world we wouldn't like as many out of contract but it is what it is and this is still an incredibly attractive place to come and play football."