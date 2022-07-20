There has been no shortage of players linked with a move to Bramall Lane, with boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to reprofile the squad that came within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the Championship play-off final last month.

Four players have already arrived at Bramall Lane, in Adam Davies, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark, while the Blades are working hard on further deals before the September 1 transfer deadline.

With supporters desperate for more transfer news, we bypassed United’s recruitment team and the minefield of agents to ask you, the fans, who you would realistically like your side to sign this summer.

And you certainly delivered, with a host of names including top Premier League starlets, proven League One performers – and even a couple of familiar names for good measure, too...

1. Realistic targets The Blades still have work to do as they look to reprofile their squad ahead of the start of the new season - we asked YOU supporters for realistic targets you would like to see arrive, and here's a selection ... Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Jake Cooper (Millwall) Suggested by, well, loads of you. Always scores against United, which would at least end if he signed. Brilliant in the air, as you'd expect from someone of his size, but can play too. Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Reda Khadra (Brighton) The Brighton man was superb against United on loan for Blackburn and looked a real handful in both games. United are working on a loan deal and judging by how many times his name was suggested, it'd be a very popular move indeed Photo: Alex Livesey

4. Josh Bowler (Blackpool) A player who impressed against United at Bloomfield Road last season, Bowler has been linked with Premier League new boys Bournemouth who, along with Nottingham Forest, had bids rejected for the young man in January Photo: Nathan Stirk