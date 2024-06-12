The two clubs have had a monumental crossover down the years and no fewer than 69 men have represented both the red and blue sides of the city, according to the English National Football Archive.

It’s hardly surprising perhaps, given the comparative size of the two clubs – see how we kept things neutral there?

As a dramatic deal that would see outgoing United defender Max Lowe make the switch to Hillsborough continues through its final stages, here’s a run-through of a few players that you might have forgotten once called both Hillsborough and Bramall Lane home.