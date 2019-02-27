16 rare Sheffield United photos from the archives With the Steel City derby on the horizon, we thought we'd take a look back through the photo archives and pick out some of the best Sheffield United photos on record. Scroll and click through the pages to see photos of Blades fans and players from the last hundred years... 1. April 1912 - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United Sheffield United's goalkeeper clears the ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, London. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 2. 28th March 1914 - Sheffield United v Burnley George Utley, the captain of Sheffield United, runs on to the pitch with the ball for the Cup Final match against Burnley at Manchester. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 3. March 1923 Five members of the Sheffield United football team walk along the beach carrying golf clubs. Left to right Sampy, Richardson, Brelsford, Johnson, Milton. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo 4. 20th April 1925 - Billy Gillespie Sheffield United captain William 'Billy' Gillespie. He played for the Blades between 1911 and 1932 and was instrumental in United's FA Cup win in 1925. (Photo by Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4