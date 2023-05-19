It's been a season to remember for Sheffield United fans as the side booked their place in the Premier League at the second time of asking. The Blades couldn't catch impressive Championship winners Burnley but finished a convincing 11 points ahead of third place winning eight of their final 10 league matches.

Paul Heckingbottom and his side will no doubt look to strengthen this summer to compete at the highest level next year and fans will be waiting eagerly to see who arrives at Bramall Lane. Some of those supporters looking forward to Premier League action once again are big names and The Star looks at 15 of Sheffield United's most famous followers, ranked by reported net worth.