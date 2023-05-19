News you can trust since 1887
15 famous Sheffield United fans including Flea, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Kell Brook by net worth - gallery

Sheffield United are back in the big time and these celebrity fans will be hoping to steer clear of relegation next year.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th May 2023, 18:00 BST

It's been a season to remember for Sheffield United fans as the side booked their place in the Premier League at the second time of asking. The Blades couldn't catch impressive Championship winners Burnley but finished a convincing 11 points ahead of third place winning eight of their final 10 league matches.

Paul Heckingbottom and his side will no doubt look to strengthen this summer to compete at the highest level next year and fans will be waiting eagerly to see who arrives at Bramall Lane. Some of those supporters looking forward to Premier League action once again are big names and The Star looks at 15 of Sheffield United's most famous followers, ranked by reported net worth.

Reported net worth - £1.4 million

1. Mark Labbett - The Chase star

Reported net worth - £1.4 million

Reported net worth - £2.4 million

2. Joe Root - Cricketer

Reported net worth - £2.4 million Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Reported net worth - £3.2 million

3. Paul Heaton - Singer/Songwriter

Reported net worth - £3.2 million

Reported net worth - £4 million

4. Jessica Ennis-Hill - Athlete

Reported net worth - £4 million Photo: Ian Walton

