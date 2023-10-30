Defeat increased the pressure on boss Paul Heckingbottom and also confirmed the worst-ever start to a Premier League season after 10 games. Their one point, and a minus-22 goal difference, eclipsed United’s own effort in the 2020/21 season, which is now the second worst opening to a campaign.

Despite their fortunes on the pitch United’s supporters were in fine voice towards the closing stages of the game, while earlier - at 0-0 - there had been a vocal show of support for Heckingbottom and his staff with a rendition of the ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ chant. As ever our cameras were at the Emirates and here are 15 of the best photos of Blades fans showing their support for their side once more...