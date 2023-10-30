News you can trust since 1887
15 brilliant photos of defiant Sheffield United fans in sorry defeat to Arsenal at Emirates

Saturday afternoon was another painful one for Sheffield United fans as they were hammered for the second time this season, losing 5-0 away at title-chasing Arsenal.

By Danny Hall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:38 GMT

Defeat increased the pressure on boss Paul Heckingbottom and also confirmed the worst-ever start to a Premier League season after 10 games. Their one point, and a minus-22 goal difference, eclipsed United’s own effort in the 2020/21 season, which is now the second worst opening to a campaign.

Despite their fortunes on the pitch United’s supporters were in fine voice towards the closing stages of the game, while earlier - at 0-0 - there had been a vocal show of support for Heckingbottom and his staff with a rendition of the ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ chant. As ever our cameras were at the Emirates and here are 15 of the best photos of Blades fans showing their support for their side once more...

1. Blades fans at the Emirates

Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

2. Blades fans at the Emirates

Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

3. Blades fans at the Emirates

Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

4. Blades fans at the Emirates

Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

