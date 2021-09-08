14 free agents Sheffield United could still sign - including ex-Leeds United and West Ham players

The summer transfer window is now done and dusted, but second-tier sides are still able to snap up players who are currently out of contract, and there's a number of intriguing options still out there on the hunt for a new club.

From former England internationals to injury-plagued players looking for a fresh start, the free agent market is a varied, often risky business to be involved in. However, if a club strikes lucky, they can find themselves reaping the rewards when their new signing defies the odds and revives their career.

Here's a look at 14 free agents that Sheffield United and all their divisional rivals could look to bring in - some more realistic than others, granted - now that the transfer window has closed:

1. Carlos Sanchez - CM Is there every an end of transfer window run-down that doesn't contain the former Colombia international? The veteran midfielder is on the look-out for another club, after being released by Watford at the end of last season. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Samba Sow - CM Released by Nottingham Forest after injury problems last season, the hard-working midfielder could prove a bargain acquisition should he manage to stay fit. He's played top tier football in Turkey, France and Russia in the past. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Salomon Kalou - ST We saw ex-Chelsea ace John Obi Mikel play for Middlesbrough and Stoke City later on his career, so why shouldn't Kalou have a crack at the Championship? That said, he's probably going to join Portuguese side Os Belenenses instead. Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE Photo Sales

4. Adrian Mariappa - CB He's currently a free agent, but is still involved in World Cup 2022 qualifying with Jamaica. With over 220 Championship appearances, the 34-year-old knows the division well, and spent last season with Bristol City. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA Photo Sales