11 reasons why Blades feel proud to support Sheffield United
Whether it is to do with Sheffield United’s history, the atmosphere at Bramall Lane or family ties, the city’s Blades say there are plenty of reasons to feel proud to support the club.
Sheffield United fans have explained why they are proud to support the Blades
And one thing is for sure, United fans are extremely passionate about their team of choice.
We asked Star readers what makes them proud to be a Blade, and among the reasons shared on
Facebook were the fact Bramall Lane is based in the ‘heart of the city,’ Blades legend, Billy Sharp and the fact that generations of family members have supported the club through thick and thin.
Scroll through our gallery of fans to see if you can spot anyone you know.
Paul Holland said: "I've always supported United. It's in my blood, passes down front generation to geberation. My grandfather was in St John's and covered both grounds but always supported United."
Photo: Nick Potts Describing his reason for being a Blade, David Shaw said: "Sheffield United is the best team in Sheffield by far."
Photo: Nigel French Jayne Jackson said: "Sheffield United always best team in Sheffield, standing on the Cop watching Tony Currie, Geoff Salmons and the rest. Got all their autographs and we pushing for promotion again we got a brilliant team and of course our Billy." Tracy Crampton said: "Proud to say I come from 5 generations of blades, I follow blades home and away. It's in the blood. " David Widdowson said: "Once a BLADE, always a BLADE. Been going more or less since I was four-years-old! Born and bred in Sheffield." Leni W Lenihan said: "There's only one Sheffield team that's from Sheffield and that's United. Hillsborough is Barnsley district not Sheffield." Faye Marshall said: "Passed on through family generations; only one team in Sheffield that's the Blades." Harrison Whitbread said: "Was born a Blade and never will change. The fans and the atmosphere. Red and white runs through my veins and am proud to say I’m a Blade." Noah Pearce: "Because we've got Billy Sharp, Billy Sharp, we've got Billy Sharp." Nathan Ciriello: "Went to Poly, and walked past Bramall Lane twice a day from Meersbrook to Pond Street early 90s. Been a fan ever since." Alison Maycock: "Always get the same Wednesday is bigger, yeah well Sheffield United is in the heart of Sheffield."