Sheffield United will have to spend wisely ahead of their first season back in the Championship, with Chris Wilder not likely to have a big budget for his rebuild. The Blades boss has already admitted as much, saying: “We're not going to have an open chequebook and we have to be really smart with this. We're going to have to use the loan market again, which I feel we can do. We'll be one of the outstanding clubs in the Championship for young players to come to.
“We'll make sure we don't overuse that system, but it's important. We've had gems in Dean Henderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle in the past, and if we get one of two of those pedigree of players in on loan, that will give us an extra boost."
With that in mind, we have put together a list of 11 potential loan signings who could make a difference at Bramall Lane next season. Take a look below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.