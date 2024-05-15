11 possible Sheffield United loan signings this summer after Chris Wilder lays out transfer plan, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City starlets - gallery

A look at some of the potential loan signings that could make an impact at Sheffield United during their return to the Championship.

Sheffield United will have to spend wisely ahead of their first season back in the Championship, with Chris Wilder not likely to have a big budget for his rebuild. The Blades boss has already admitted as much, saying: “We're not going to have an open chequebook and we have to be really smart with this. We're going to have to use the loan market again, which I feel we can do. We'll be one of the outstanding clubs in the Championship for young players to come to.

“We'll make sure we don't overuse that system, but it's important. We've had gems in Dean Henderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle in the past, and if we get one of two of those pedigree of players in on loan, that will give us an extra boost."

With that in mind, we have put together a list of 11 potential loan signings who could make a difference at Bramall Lane next season. Take a look below.

Dennis spent this season on loan with Watford. He is 26 and Forest may move to sell him permanently this summer, but he could make a good loan signing if not.

The 19-year-old Tottenham star spent time on loan with Ipswich Town this season, making 12 league appearances. He is likely to return to the Championship on loan next term.

Ashby spent this season on loan with Swansea, making 13 league appearances. Newcastle may look to loan him out again next season.

Iversen is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Leicester. He made 18 league appearances for Stoke City this season, keeping seven clean sheets. He could be a temporary solution after Wes Foderingham's exit.

